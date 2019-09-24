{{featured_button_text}}

James "Jim" B. Yuhouse

James “Jim” B. Yuhouse, 65, of Harpers Ferry, IA, formerly of Clear Lake, IA, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home in Harpers Ferry, following a courageous battle with cancer. The family will be greeting friends and family to celebrate Jim's life after 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 28th, at the Harpers Ferry Community Center in Harpers Ferry. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is assisting the family with arrangements.

Events

Sep 28
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 28, 2019
4:00PM
Harpers Ferry Community Center
234 4th Street
Harpers Ferry, IA 52146
