{{featured_button_text}}

James "Jim" Pike

MASON CITY - James "Jim" Pike, 64, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4 until 6 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements - Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Pike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments