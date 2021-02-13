James “Jim” P. Wellik

WODEN – James “Jim” P. Wellik, 63, of Woden passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Bingham Township Cemetery near Woden.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:30 P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 7 P.M. Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed.