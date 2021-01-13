James “Jim” M. Malloy
GARNER – James “Jim” M. Malloy, 90, of Garner, formerly of Joice, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:15 A.M., Saturday. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church with a rosary at 10:15 A.M. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
