CRYSTAL LAKE - James (Jim) L. Kirschbaum, 79, of Crystal Lake, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Fire Station.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the James Kirschbaum memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, 641-585-2685. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
