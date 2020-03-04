James "Jim" J. Nitcher
James "Jim" J. Nitcher

James "Jim" J. Nitcher

James "Jim" J. Nitcher, 79 of Manly died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held 11am Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456 with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his remains will be buried at Manly Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E. Spring St. Manly, IA, 50456. (641) 454-2242. Colonial chapels.com.

