James "Jim" J. Nitcher
James "Jim" J. Nitcher, 79 of Manly died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial Service will be held 11am Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456 with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his remains will be buried at Manly Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E. Spring St. Manly, IA, 50456. (641) 454-2242. Colonial chapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Nitcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.