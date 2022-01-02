James “Jim” C. Johnson

BRITT–James “Jim” C. Johnson, 91, of Britt passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at United Hospital District in Blue Earth, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Chris Burrell officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Inurnment will be at Corwith Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.