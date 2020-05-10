James ‘Jim' Billings

NORA SPRINGS -- James W. “Jim” Billings, 88, died March 6 at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa, in Mason City. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. Drive-up visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday before the inurnment at Park Cemetery, Nora Springs. Sheckler Colonial Chapel 144 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs, 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com