James “Jim” Arnold
GARNER–James “Jim” Arnold, 81, of Garner died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Clarion Wellness and Rehab.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner. A flag presentation ceremony will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Lions Club International. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.