 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Henry Vierkant
0 comments

James Henry Vierkant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James Henry Vierkant

THORNTON - James Henry Vierkant, 73, of Thornton, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 until 5 PM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Clear Lake VFW in honor of Jim. Memorials maybe directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News