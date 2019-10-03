{{featured_button_text}}

James H. Wallace

BELMOND, IOWA - James H. Wallace, 79, of Cresco and formerly of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco.

Services will be held at a later date.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421.

641-444-3248

To plant a tree in memory of James Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments