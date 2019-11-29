{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE --- James H. Fesenmeyer, 77, of Greene, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Greene, with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating; burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation is at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec 2, and for an hour prior to services. Memorials to the family at P.O. Box 554, Greene, IA 50636, to be divided between the Kidney Foundation and the Donor Network. Retz Funeral Home 519 N. First St. Greene, is in charge of arrangements; www.retzfh.com; 641-823-4457.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fesenmeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments