James F. Leppert
James F. Leppert, 78, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Reverend Jerry Meyers will be officiating. Interment will take place following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.