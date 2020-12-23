 Skip to main content
James F. Leppert
James F. Leppert, 78, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Reverend Jerry Meyers will be officiating. Interment will take place following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

