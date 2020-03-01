James F. Angstman

DUMONT -- James Francis Angstman, 87, of Dumont, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley; burial in Clutterville-Madison Township Cemetery in rural Dumont. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today, March 1, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont.