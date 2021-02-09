James E. Mallen

BRITT, IOWA - James E. Mallen, 86, of Kanawha, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Mass of Christian Burial for James Mallen will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Plattsburg, Missouri at a later date.

Visitation for James Mallen will take place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 4:00 PM at St. Patrick's Parish Hall, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday afternoon.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, (641) 843-3839