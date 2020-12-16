 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James E. Kingland
0 comments

James E. Kingland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James E. Kingland

James E. Kingland

Lake Mills - James E. Kingland, age 87 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A private funeral service for Jim will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Kingland Farm with Pastor Steve Bang officiating. The service will be streamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday.

Military honors will be provided by the Otto Chose Post #235.

Burial will take place in Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News