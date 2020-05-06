James E. Houser
BELMOND - James E. Houser, age 85, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, Belmond, IA, Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Belmond, IA.

