James Douglas French

Forest City – James Douglas French, 80, of Forest City, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Sunday.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

