James Douglas French
Forest City – James Douglas French, 80, of Forest City, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Sunday.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of James French, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church
18505 E Hwy 9
Forest City, IA 50436
18505 E Hwy 9
Forest City, IA 50436
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Jan 19
Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
First Baptist Church
18505 E Hwy 9
Forest City, IA 50436
18505 E Hwy 9
Forest City, IA 50436
Guaranteed delivery before James's Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.