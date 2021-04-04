James D. Birke

MASON CITY - James D. Birke, 47, of Mason City died tragically Monday March 29, 2021 after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle.

A celebration of his life will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA with Father Kenneth Gehling officiating.

The family will greet friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, April 9th, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com