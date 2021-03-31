 Skip to main content
James D. Birke
James D. Birke

James D. Birke

MASON CITY-James D. Birke, 47, of Mason City died tragically Monday March 29, 2021 after he was struck on his motorcycle.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

