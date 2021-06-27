 Skip to main content
James Andrew Polsdofer
James Andrew Polsdofer

James Andrew Polsdofer

A memorial service celebrating the life of Jim Polsdofer will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran church in Rockwell, Iowa.

