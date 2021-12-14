 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James A. Nelson, Jr.

  • 0

James A. Nelson, Jr.

CRYSTAL LAKE-James A. Nelson, Jr., 78 of Crystal Lake passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society – Forest City.

Memorial service arrangements for James Nelson, Jr. are incomplete at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News