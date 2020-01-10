James A. “Jim” Anderson
Crystal Lake - James A. “Jim” Anderson, 77, of Crystal Lake, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice in Mason City.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Crystal Lake United Methodist Church, 215 Summit Ave., Crystal Lake. Jim's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, and Cremation Center, Hwy 122 W, Mason City.
