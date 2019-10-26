James A. Boelman
BELMOND - James A. Boelman, 69, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Funeral services for Jim Boelman will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com Ewing Funeral Home 111 Luick's Lane South Belmond, Iowa 50421 641-444-3248
