Jake M. Frank Sr.
Jake M. Frank Sr.

Jake Martin Frank Sr., 76, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A memorial service will be held 11:00am Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, 641-423-2372, ColonialChapels.com.

