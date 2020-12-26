Jake G. Winter
BUFFALO CENTER-Jake G. Winter, 94, of Buffalo Center, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Buffalo Center. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery. The funeral service and graveside service will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
