Jae L. Smith True
Jae Lea Smith True, 70, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St, NE, Mason City, with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment of Gary and Jae Lea will take place at Rock Grove Cemetery, Nora Springs.
Visitation will be at 10:30am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
To plant a tree in memory of Jae True as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.