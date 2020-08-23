Jae L. Smith True

 Skip to main content
Jae Lea Smith True, 70, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St, NE, Mason City, with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment of Gary and Jae Lea will take place at Rock Grove Cemetery, Nora Springs.

Visitation will be at 10:30am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

To plant a tree in memory of Jae True as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

