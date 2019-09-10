{{featured_button_text}}

Jacqueline “Jacque” Rae Brady

Jacqueline “Jacque” Rae Brady, 61, of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed away, Friday, September 6, 2019 in Clear Lake.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Ward-Van Slyke Chapel in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake. 641-357-2193.

Colonialchapels.com

