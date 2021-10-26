Jacqueline Estella “Jackie” Keough Reich

MASON CITY-Jacqueline Estella “Jackie” Keough Reich, 67, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Funeral Service will be at 10:30am, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 23, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

