Jacqueline Estella “Jackie” Keough Reich
MASON CITY-Jacqueline Estella “Jackie” Keough Reich, 67, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:30am, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 23, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
