Jacquelin Kaye Appelhons
Jacquelin Kaye Appelhons, 77, of Forest City, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at her home and was welcomed by the Lord on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.
Burial will be held in the Crystal Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jackie Appelhons memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Service information
10:30AM
305 South Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.