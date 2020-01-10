Jacquelin Kaye Appelhons
Jacquelin Kaye Appelhons, 77, of Forest City, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at her home and was welcomed by the Lord on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.

Burial will be held in the Crystal Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jackie Appelhons memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

