Jacob Jay "Jake" Jackson

HANLONTOWN-Jacob Jay "Jake" Jackson, 48, of Hanlontown passed away Friday, October 22, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

