Jackie “Jack” L. Powers

GARNER–Jackie “Jack” L. Powers, 84, of Garner passed away peacefully Sunday, August 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene, 195 2nd St. S.W. in Britt with Rev. John Paulus officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held form 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 25th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.