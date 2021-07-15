MASON CITY-Jackie Fae McFalls, 81, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral YouTube page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Jackie McFalls.