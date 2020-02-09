Jack W. Davis
0 comments

Jack W. Davis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clear Lake - Jack W. Davis, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, with Pastors Scot and Melinda McCluskey officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

To send flowers to the family of Jack Davis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Galilean Lutheran Church
4454 255th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM
Galilean Lutheran Church
4454 255th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News