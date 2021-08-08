 Skip to main content
Jack D. Russel
Jack D. Russel

Jack D. Russel

MASON CITY-Jack D. Russel, 98 of Mason City, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at the IOOF home with family at his side.

Care of the family has been entrusted to Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com.

