Jack D. Brown
Jack D. Brown

GARNER – Jack D. Brown, 78, of Garner passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 8, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. David Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Shriner's Healthcare for Children – Twin Cities, 215 Radio Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

