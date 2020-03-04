Jack A. Soderling
FOREST CITY – Jack A. Soderling, 87 of Forest City, Iowa died unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
