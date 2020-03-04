Jack A. Soderling
0 comments

Jack A. Soderling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jack A. Soderling

Jack A. Soderling

FOREST CITY – Jack A. Soderling, 87 of Forest City, Iowa died unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Soderling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News