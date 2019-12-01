{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - Jack Allen Kimball, 88, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Nov. 25, at I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. Per Jack's wishes, no funeral will be held and he will be buried next to his parents in Clear Lake Cemetery. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Kimball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments