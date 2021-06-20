 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Izetta June Weaver
0 comments

Izetta June Weaver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Izetta June Weaver

CLEAR LAKE-Izetta June Weaver, 95, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Izetta's wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News