Ivan C. Olson
Northwood - Ivan C. Olson, 95, of Northwood passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Northwood United Methodist Church, 1000 1st Ave. N., Northwood, with Pastors Rob Lanphere and Ron Stein officiating. Burial will be at South Shell Rock Cemetery in Northwood beside his wife, Elaine.
Visitation and public viewing will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
