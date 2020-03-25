Ivalou M. Huling
BRITT - Ivalou M. Huling, 92, of Britt, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Britt United Methodist Church, WHAS (West Hancock Ambulance Service) or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. 641-843-3811. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

