Forest City – Irvin Wirtjes, 83, of Forest City, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Burial will be at First Baptist Cemetery (Oakland Cemetery) in Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, October 8th at First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church in care of the family.

Events

Oct 8
Visitation
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
First Baptist Church
18505 E Hwy 9
Forest City, IA 50436
Oct 9
Service
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
1:30PM
First Baptist Church
18505 E Hwy 9
Forest City, IA 50436
