Irma K. Hansen

HAMPTON - Irma K. Hansen, 101, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church rural Hampton. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

