Irma Charlotte Bokelman
VENTURA-Irma Charlotte Bokelman, 97, of Ventura, IA passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, Iowa where she had been a resident the last 20 days. Per her wishes a family funeral service will be held and her interment will be at the Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ventura, IA or to North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

