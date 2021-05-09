Irma Charlotte Bokelman
VENTURA-Irma Charlotte Bokelman, 97, of Ventura, IA passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, Iowa where she had been a resident the last 20 days. Per her wishes a family funeral service will be held and her interment will be at the Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ventura, IA or to North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.