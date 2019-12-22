Iris M. Nelson
BELMOND --- Iris M. (Carr) Nelsen, 97, of Belmond, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S in Belmond, with Marj Osier officiating; burial in Graceland Cemetery in Rowan. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services at the funeral home, www.ewingfh.com.

