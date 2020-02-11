Iris Jane Anderson

Iris Jane Anderson, 93, of rural Joice died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Ave., Joice, Iowa 50446.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Iris Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel

505 North Clark Street

Forest City, IA 50436 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Iris 's Visitation begins. Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel

505 North Clark Street

Forest City, IA 50436 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Iris 's Service begins.