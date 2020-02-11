Iris Jane Anderson
Iris Jane Anderson, 93, of rural Joice died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Ave., Joice, Iowa 50446.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
Feb 12
Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
1:00PM
Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
