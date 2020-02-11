Iris Jane Anderson
Iris Jane Anderson, 93, of rural Joice died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Ave., Joice, Iowa 50446.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
1:00PM
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.