Irene Viola Hemann
Irene Viola Hemann

Irene Viola Hemann

Irene Viola Hemann, age 92, of Stacyville died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home in Stacyville after a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa with Father Raymond Burkle and Father David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. Viewing will be available one hour prior to the funeral service.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

