Irene (Kemna) Rosenstiel
CORWITH, IOWA - Irene (Kemna) Rosenstiel, 88, of Britt and formerly of Corwith passed away May 31, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Rosenstiel will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. The Scriptural Wake begins at 5 PM followed by the Rosary, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering. Due to the current guidelines, attendance may be limited.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
