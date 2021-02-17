Irene D. (Munson) Hanson
Mason City - Irene D. (Munson) Hanson, 87, of Mason City, died on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Irene's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to her service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in her honor to the American Cancer Society or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.