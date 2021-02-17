Irene D. (Munson) Hanson

Mason City - Irene D. (Munson) Hanson, 87, of Mason City, died on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Irene's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to her service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in her honor to the American Cancer Society or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com