Irene Angell

OSAGE - Irene Lillian Angell, age 90, of Osage, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

